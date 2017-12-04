Meghan Ogrinz leads animal story time at the library

Meghan Ogrinz, a freshman at Joel Barlow High School, will lead a special story time at the Easton Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 4:15 p.m.

Drawing on a recent trip to Africa, Meghan will share her photos and experiences from her trip, reading a story and demonstrating a craft.

Her photography of the wildlife she observed while in Africa will be on display in the library’s conference room from Dec. 2 to Jan. 6. An artist reception is planned for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.

To support local elephant conservation efforts, Meghan has created cards with original sketches drawn in the field. Selections of these cards will be available at the exhibit for sale. Proceeds will be donated to a desert elephant research organization.

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].