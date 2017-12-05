Benefits of vaccinations talk draws some critics

More than half of the 5.6 million children under age 5 who died worldwide in 2016 perished from vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

But some people still question whether the multitude of vaccinations given to children in affluent countries such as the United States might cause problems of their own.

Rebecca Katz, a registered nurse from Easton studying to become a family nurse practitioner, discussed the importance of vaccinations during an Easton Public Library talk on Vaccines: Every Child’s Health Is a Public Health Issue.

While many parents may think “getting too many vaccinations at once” can cause shock to a child’s immune system, Katz said, “no scientific evidence” exists to support these concerns.

Other critics have claimed a connection between increasing autism rates and the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination given to infants, but Katz said medical experts have concluded no such linkage exists.

The presentation highlighted the benefits of vaccinations, noting that public health experts say 17.1 million deaths around the globe were prevented by vaccines from 2000 to 2014.

Katz said not getting vaccinated has societal consequences, leading to “an increased number of unwanted outbreaks and unwanted cases” and raising the risk for those who can’t be vaccinated.

The number of unvaccinated children is a factor in recent U.S. outbreaks of the measles and pertussis (whooping cough). In 2008, according to her presentation, “98% of reported cases involved individuals who had not been previously vaccinated.”

“Measles can kill you,” said Katz, who works in the Norwalk Hospital intensive care unit and is pursuing a doctorate degree at Sacred Heart University.

National, state laws

Federal laws require children to get certain vaccinations against infectious diseases before attending school, and also mandate vaccinations for immigration and military service reasons.

State laws on vaccines vary, with all states allowing for medical exemptions for those with certain allergies or other conditions and some states allowing for religious or philosophical exemptions.

Katz said vaccines are most effective when a large percentage of the population gets vaccinated. She explained that “herd immunity” is reached when 95% of the population is vaccinated, making it hard for an infectious disease to spread.

But she also pointed out that vaccinations don’t give 100% immunity to an individual. “They do not provide complete protection,” she said.

Her Nov. 8 presentation covered possible vaccination adverse effects and common parental concerns, such as mercury-containing thimerosal once routinely used as a preservative in many vaccines. Recommended childhood vaccines now come in formulations without thimerosal.

Two people in the audience challenged Katz at times, spurring discussion among attendees. “Let’s have a conversation,” said Katz, encouraging people to share their opinions.

One woman said her grandson received many more vaccinations than when her children were young. “That concerns me,” she said.

She became “alarmed” when reviewing a list of all the vaccines suggested for a newborn, some “within an hour” of birth. Parents feel pressured to allow all these vaccinations, and are told their children could die if they don’t follow a suggested vaccination schedule, she said.

”People should be given the risks so they can make a choice,” she said of possible vaccine side effects.

The woman said some vaccines are intended to prevent problems not prevalent in America. “We’re not a third-world country,” she said.

Others in the audience countered that if everyone decided not to get their children vaccinated, more outbreaks likely would occur here.

Another skeptic questioned how the mumps can break out at a college when students have been vaccinated. “There’s no proof” to herd immunity, she said.

Finding the time

Part of the discussion focused on how much time health care providers spend with parents explaining vaccinations and answering questions.

“I feel people pressure you,” said one attendee, adding, “I think choice is really important. Now you’re told, ‘You have to do this.’”

Katz said the health care industry is changing and patient interactions now happen at a faster pace. “What’s lacking is that you don’t have enough time with patients,” she said.

She said it’s a health care provider’s responsibility to find the time so parents are adequately informed and don’t feel rushed.

One attendee, who works as a school nurse, said parents of children who don’t get vaccinations usually don’t discuss the subject with other parents. “They don’t want to be judged,” she said.

Katz’s presentation also touched on vaccination rules in other countries and highlighted the World Health Organization’s Global Vaccine Action Plan to achieve universal access to immunizations by 2020.