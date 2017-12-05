Easton police log: Rabid raccoon, suspicious white van, mailbox damage

The Easton Police Department responded to 146 calls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Rabid raccoon

A resident called police Nov. 29 to say a rabid raccoon was attempting to get into his house. An officer at the scene said the raccoon was removed away from the house.

Suspicious white van

Police received several calls about a suspicious white van with a ladder on top driving in the area over the past weekend. Police were unable to locate the suspicious van.

Mailbox damage

A police officer said the mailbox at a Sport Hill Road residence had been knocked down. It appears someone drove off the road and hit the mailbox, police said.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 146

Accident — 5

Aided/EMS — 4

Alarm — 8

Animal control — 9

Assist other department — 3

Fire call — 2

Motor vehicle stop — 15

Suspicious motor vehicle — 12

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious activity — 2

Criminal arrest — 0

Motor vehicle summons — 2

Motor vehicle clear/no action — 1

Infraction — 3

Written warning — 7

Verbal warning — 2