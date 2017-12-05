Chanukah concert at Congregation Beth El

Congregation Beth El, 1200 Woods Road, Fairfield will hold a Chanukah concert, Music Lights the Way, featuring three renowned cantors joined by the Beth El Choir and a combined children’s chorus from Beth El and Congregation B’nai Torah in Trumbull on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.

Music Lights the Way! is produced by Hazzan Brian Baruch Shamash, Beth El Fairfield’s cantor and education director, who will perform alongside Hazzan Marina Shemesh and Hazzan Pavel Roytman. Also featured in the performance are Fairfield residents Rayhan Pasternak and Adrianne Povodator, both professional musicians and educators.

The concert includes individual and joint performances by the cantors that will showcase and blend their unique styles. The varied repertoire will include Chanukah songs and an original and uplifting composition by Hazzan Shamash, Music Lights the Way.

The children’s chorus and Beth El Choir will open and close the concert with sing-along selections to engage the audience. “From popular to jazz, from Broadway to opera, Music Lights the Way! features something for everyone,” said Hazzan Shamash.

Tickets include light refreshments: $36/front rows, $25/general seating, $18/seniors and students; children under age 13 receives a free ticket with an adult admission. To purchase tickets in advance or for more information, call 203-374-5544 or visit congbethel.net.