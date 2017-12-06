Easton police promote officer to sergeant

Two years after becoming an officer in the Easton Police Department in November 2015, Arthur L. Belile has been promoted to sergeant.

Richard Colangelo, Board of Police Commissioners chairman, swore Belile in to his new position, with his family looking on.

Belile’s first assignment is midnight sergeant of the patrol division, where he will also handle other duties, according to police Chief Tim Shaw.

“Sgt. Belile had previous supervisory experience in Westport,” Shaw said. “Since he’s been in Easton, he has exceeded expectations and been a perfect fit. Becoming a sergeant is a natural progression.”

Belile retired after 23 years with the Westport Police Department, having attained the rank of lieutenant.

A certified emergency medical technician and certified accident reconstructionist, Belile was in charge of field training, and worked in supervisory positions in communications and as staff commander in Westport.

He investigated fatal motor vehicle accidents and responded to countless medical emergencies and performed CPR many times, he said.

Shaw cited Belile’s “extensive training in accident investigation and reconstruction” as a “huge benefit” when Belile joined the Easton department two years ago.

Shaw also touted Belile as a family man, an asset Shaw has emphasized in his tenure as chief since July 2015.

Belile, 51, was accompanied by his wife, Amie, son Andrew, 14, and daughter Ella, 9, in the community room of the Easton Senior Center for the swearing-in. The family lives in neighboring Fairfield.