Park review committee suggests cost-saving efficiencies

The Easton Park and Recreation Commission would develop an outsourcing plan for some Park and Recreation Department functions and avoid duplicating programs available through other town agencies.

Park and recreation maintenance staff would help with odd jobs and projects, and take on increased snow removal duties for 660 Morehouse Road for the 2017-18 season. The Board of Finance would provide oversight on field use fund expenditures and review purchasing practices, similar to the activity account.

The park department secretary would work fewer hours during slow times of the year, and department members would be expected to take their vacations during slow parts of the year.

Those are among the recommendations of the Park and Recreation Review Committee, which completed its charge last week. They are recommendations — not mandates — for the Board of Finance, Board of Selectmen and Park and Recreation Commission to consider as the Park and Recreation Department enters a new phase.

The review committee, a subcommittee of the Board of Selectmen, was formed in September when Gary Simone, the town’s longtime park and recreation director, announced his retirement.

Simone originally intended to retire on Jan. 5, 2018. He subsequently bumped up his retirement date to early September. The Park and Recreation Commission subsequently named Danielle Alves, department programmer, as interim director.

“It’s important to periodically review Easton’s departments to make sure that they are structured to serve the residents in the best possible way,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby said. “I think this committee has come up with some good recommendations that will allow the Park and Recreation Department to provide a higher level of service to Easton taxpayers.”

Dunsby served as chairman of the review committee, which limited its scope to the department’s structure and didn’t make hiring recommendations. Dunsby said he does not expect the subcommittee to meet again.

The other review committee members are Phil Tamallanca, Park and Recreation Commission chairman; Robert Klem, Park and Recreation Commission member; Mike Fleischer, former Park and Recreation Commission member; and Tiffany Tortora, a member of the Parents for a Better Playground group.

“These are recommendations,” Dunsby emphasized. The Board of Finance, Board of Selectmen and Park and Recreation Commission don’t have the time to devote to study department structure, so the goal is that these agencies will take the recommendations and think about what makes sense and work out the details, he said.

Fleischer said the review committee went through a “very good process” in reaching its recommendations, a process that he said would be beneficial for all town departments to undergo, not just when they have a change in leadership.

Fleischer praised Simone’s leadership in leaving the department ready to make the transition and cited Alves as “extremely competent.” Fleischer, who served on the park commission from 1995 to 2011, said he knew Alves when she first arrived at the department back in 2005. He praised her growth since then and said she was “knowledgable, professional and courteous” in answering questions at review committee meetings.

Alves hasn’t been given the job, but Fleischer said he expects she will apply once it is posted.

“All in all I thought it was a very good process,” he said. “We had different opinions that we worked out and made improvements that will save the town money. We don’t need someone to retire to go through this process. It should be done for all departments.”

The Board of Selectmen took a similar approach with the Finance Department when Grace Stanczyk, the town’s longtime comptroller, announced her retirement a couple of years ago. Both the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance considered the findings useful for planning the future of the Finance Department.

Dunsby said it’s good to take an advantage of the opportunity when it arises and do some long-term planning. “So much of what’s in Easton evolved over time without a plan,” he said.

Recommendations

Following are the review committee’s recommendations: