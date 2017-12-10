Chocolate-making, holiday craft extravaganza

The Easton Public Library invites the community to two programs on Friday, Dec. 15. Teens in grades six to 12 may register now for the Teen Chocolate Make and Take program at 3:30 p.m.

Klassic Kreations will be on hand to teach about young chocolate entrepreneurs and the history of chocolate. Then, teens will get a demonstration of a commercial tempering machine and make their own chocolate to take home. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Then, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., families are invited to celebrate the season at the Holiday Crafting Extravaganza. It will have games and activities and something for everyone in the family.

Crafters of all ages can make cards, wreaths, dreidels, and snowmen. The younger crowd can play Pin the Nose on Rudolph, Hit the Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Book Bingo. Then they can stay for a pizza dinner, cookie decorating and an Olaf photo booth.

Registration is suggested to make sure the library has enough food and materials for everyone. To register for either or both programs, use the library’s online event calendar at eastonlibrary.org , or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134 or via email at [email protected].