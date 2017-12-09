Holiday giving tree fund-raiser at the library

If you’re looking for a unique gift for a friend or family member this holiday season, the Easton Public Library Holiday Giving Tree offers the chance to give to the library as well as commemorate a special occasion, celebrate a favorite reader, or honor a loved one.

The tree is decorated with ornaments that feature items needed in the library collection. Just choose which item you would like to donate, whether it’s a book, DVD, CD, audiobook, or Playaway, then bring it to the circulation desk and make the payment.

A librarian will order the specific item, and the person you’ve honored with your donation will receive a letter, stating that the gift is in their name. A bookplate with the honoree’s name will be placed in the item you have donated.

“This is a great way to give back to the library and recognize the special people in your life,” said Mary Beth Rassulo, library assistant director. “By purchasing this very special gift, you are not only commemorating the lives of your loved ones, you are also helping the library continue to enrich the lives of everyone in this community.”

The tree will be up through the holiday season, so patrons can stop by and check it out. For more information, call Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or email [email protected]