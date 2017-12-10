Easton Courier

Adopt a family, make the season bright

By Easton Courier on December 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Easton Community Center has adopted five families this holiday season and would like the community to join in helping the families.

The Teen Center, Playtots and office have taken on three families, but the ECC has two more families that still need help.

Staff has decorated a tree in the lobby with ornaments based on what each family needs. They invite the community to take an ornament off the tree and sign it out by filling out all the information on the sheet on the table.

Then they can return unwrapped gifts with the ornament attached to the ECC by Dec. 12.

