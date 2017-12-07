ERCCC Parent Committee acts to prevent risky behavior

The Easton Redding Community Care Coalition (ERCCC) Parent Committee started less than a year ago, but it has already produced a formidable list of accomplishments, with numerous unfinished projects in the pipeline.

The group doesn’t have formal leaders, but Barbie Powell, a teacher and parent, offered to be the liaison to the ERCCC, a larger community group run by Mike Santangeli, director of athletics and wellness at Barlow, and Maryanne Pieratti, school social worker.

More information is available at easonreddingccc.org.

“I realized that parents need to become more aware about the crazy things that are happening,” Powell said. “At that point, I went to my first ERCCC meeting and asked to get involved.”

That was in February, and Santangeli invited her to start a parent arm.

In that short time, “we created and delivered an eye-opening presentation about the opioid epidemic here in Connecticut and substance abuse among our kids,” Powell said. “This was presented to four different large groups at JBHS in tandem with a required assembly for parents and kids who get parking passes.”

The group has had the following guests speakers: Redding police Chief Doug Fuchs and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Lockshier of Easton on social hosting laws; Barlow Head of School Dr. Gina Pin; Santangeli on Barlow policy; health teacher Jeff Brown on the wellness curriculum and marijuana use; Luca Cerbin and Mike Klein-Wassink, seniors, on the rolling out of Safe Rides in Redding; guidance counselor Henry Delangelo on emotional intelligence; and Weston police Officer Joe Miceli on school resource officers, mock crash re-enactments, and what he is seeing in community policing.

“We have met and discussed all of these issues and more, trying to educate ourselves and the community about what is happening with teens today,” Powell said.

Between 20 to 60 parents typically turn out for the parent committee’s monthly meetings at Joel Barlow High School to discuss concerns and educate themselves. The next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. in the choral room.

Recent life-changing accidents involving teen drivers, rising drinking and drugging trends, and a 2017 New Year’s Eve party involving students drinking, using Xanax and getting into a physical fight are among the incidents that prompted the parent committee to form and stay engaged.

As many as 80% of students have reportedly tried vaping, and many students vape in school bathrooms and even in classrooms, school administrators and personnel have acknowledged. Some students have confided to their parents that they don’t want to go to the bathroom because of the vaping. On occasion, the administration has closed bathrooms in an effort to control the problem.

Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, that is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device, according to the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse.

E-cigarettes don’t produce tobacco smoke but rather an aerosol, often mistaken for water vapor, that consists of fine particles. Many of the particles contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, as well as respiratory and heart disease.

The health risks and benefits of vaping are still being evaluated. However, a growing body of evidence indicates the chemicals in these products may be dangerous.

School resource officer

Weston police Officer Joe Miceli attended the parent committee’s Nov. 15 meeting to talk about Weston’s success and satisfaction with hiring a school resource officer. Miceli, a Redding parent and Barlow Class of 1992 graduate, has worked on mock crashes and thinks they’re valuable learning tools for the students.

Weston has the same drinking problems and opiates as Easton, he said.

“It’s there, it’s real and it’s present,” he said. “We’re all here for the right reason, and I think we have to get more people on different levels involved.”

Additionally, “I’ve had the unfortunate experience of going to some of the bad accidents in this town and Weston and knocking on people’s doors in the middle of the night,” he said. He said the most important thing is to get the various interest groups out of their silos and to work together.

That’s what happened in Weston when the former superintendent got behind hiring a school resource officer, and parent groups supported it along with the police department, police commission, town government, board of education, and school administrators.

“They got it through,” he said. “It was big, it was a long process.”

Now the officer is there, the principal is a fan and the officer is popular with students, parents and staff, he said. The school resource officer wears plain clothes and gets to know the students. It’s not about punishment and catching kids, but rather about building relationships to prevent problems, Miceli said.

“Small town policing is different,” he said. “It’s not the stuff we see on CNN. We have to be out there and be part of the community.”

Region 9 Board of Education

Parent committee members have attended Region 9 Board of Education meetings requesting that the board acknowledge the uptick in vaping, drug use and risky behaviors. They have asked board members to work with them with limited success but are hopeful that new board members elected in November will help turn that around and encourage more of a partnership among the school board, parents, the school administration, police, and the community.

Parent committee members have researched 20 area school districts to find out about their policies. They have initiated a survey that they expect will be administered to eighth, 10th and 12th graders in both towns by spring 2018, Powell said.

“We have started a community-wide dialogue and raised awareness,” she said.

Laura Wheately, an Easton parent of five, said the parent committee has been working hard for teens and is hoping to get attendance and interest from more parents.

“I think as a whole we are hoping to get the survey and the mock accident done,” Wheately said. “Once we feel success in those areas, we would like to proceed with obtaining agreement on a school resource officer at our school as well. We have done a lot of research and have not gone into any of this blindly.”

They have researched and prepared all the steps needed to have a mock crash enactment to demonstrate the dire effects of drinking and driving and even of speeding. All they need is the administration’s go-ahead.

“We have huge support for the mock accident from Bridgeport Hospital, both town police and fire departments, as well as parents,” Wheately said. “Our goal is to keep our teens safe and give them an opportunity to learn the repercussions of their actions and what substance abuse can do to them or their peers. There are many areas, including social media and distracted driving, that we also hope to address.”

As school staff and parents begin to see risky issues occurring on a regular basis and that Barlow teens are in dire need of guidance, the ERCCC parent committee is hoping to be there to implement the knowledge and ideas it has gained to keep teens safe, she said.