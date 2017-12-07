As it prepares to start the 2017-18 season, the Joel Barlow High wrestling team already appears to have a couple of things going for it.

The Falcons, who are now an independent team and not forming a co-op program with Immaculate, appear to have enough wrestlers to cover all the weight classes if everyone stays healthy. They will also move from Class L down to Class M in state tournament competition.

“Not needing to forfeit any weight classes is a big advantage for us,” said head coach Phil LiCastri, now in his seventh season with the team. “In years past we would win the majority of the weights we were able to wrestle, but having to give up 12 to 24 points in forfeits every season made winning dual matches difficult.”

With 16 wrestlers in their ranks, the Falcons have most of the team coming back with experience. Also, a couple of the freshmen have been wrestling for a few years, according to LiCastri, who is looking forward to seeing what everyone can do.

Finishing with a 4-4 record in the South-West Conference, Barlow later finished seventh out of 12 teams at the league tournament. It placed 15th in a field of 25 at the state Class L meet.

The Falcons graduated one key wrestler since then. Former captain Nick Garoffolo competed at 170 pounds and was third in his division in both the SWC and Class L.

They also lost senior Mike Klein Wassink, who suffered an injury in the off-season and will not be able to compete this year.

“We are very disappointed because we expected a great season for him,” said LiCastri.

The rest of the team is back, including senior captains Ben Coppock and Ben El-Wardany.

Coppock will compete at 152 pounds again and was second in the SWC in his division two years in a row and was third in Class L. He is also the third-ever Barlow wrestler to reach 100 wins. El-Wardany is back for his third season and will move up a class, to 220 pounds.

Classmate John Guimaraes (132 pounds) is back for his second season. He was seeded third in the SWC tournament before an injury kept him from finishing the season.

Another senior, Shayne Ortiz (182 pounds) is back for his fourth season and is looking strong, and LiCastri is expecting a quality year from him.

Although Barlow is no longer a co-op team, it does have senior Gabriel Ortiz of Immaculate at 138 pounds. Competing as a team of one, he will practice with Barlow and travel with it to meets but will not be able to score points.

From the junior class is captain Walter Alvarez (126/132 pounds), a transfer student from Notre Dame. He has wrestled for a number of years but missed last season due to an injury.

Ben Bai could be on the lighter side of 285 pounds, and if he is at 220, LiCastri expects it to be an exciting wrestle-off to earn the starting spot.

Ben Burrell has been training all off-season and is dropping down a weight class to 160 pounds.

The sophomore class is Barlow’s biggest group, with six wrestlers, and three of them are returning varsity starters, including 145-pound Class L champ Carson LiCastri. He is jumping up three weight classes to 170 and is looking to improve in the State Open and qualify for the New Englands this year.

Moving up two weight classes to 145 is Alex Klein Wassink. Cameron Hirsch is another returning starter who is looking to make some noise this season, at 120 pounds.

James Porter (138 pounds) has a few years of experience but is competing for Barlow for the first time after taking his freshman season off.

New to the sport are Christian Hiden and Quinn Siddiqui, but they have been working hard and showing improvement every day, according to LiCastri.

Barlow has only two freshmen, but both have a number of years of experience. Josh Brault (106 pounds) and Charles Prather (113 pounds) will both make their presence felt in the conference and in the state.

The Falcons open the season on Wednesday when they visit Bethel at 6 p.m.