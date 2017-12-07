All the pieces seem to be there for the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team as it prepares to start the 2017-18 season.

The Falcons have depth, speed, knowledge of the game and other factors in their favor. Head coach Joe Carollo also has a greater number of players who can fill roles on the varsity.

“I’m really excited about the depth that I have,” said Carollo, now in his 10th season with the team. “It makes for good practices because kids can push each other and try to fight for positions.”

With 21 players in the program (varsity and JV) Barlow again has good numbers. Among them are a few freshmen who have basketball experience who Carollo expects can contribute right away.

There are also those who are back from last season’s team, which again qualified for the South-West Conference playoffs. It also made the state tournament for the eighth straight year and finished at 13-11 overall.

It graduated three players since then, namely, former captains Shannon Gilbert, Lily Taeuber and Emma Scavo. Gilbert was a forward and Taeuber was a guard, as was Scavo.

“We miss their attitude at practice, but other kids are coming in wanting to work hard,” said Carollo.

Barlow will be slightly younger this season with just two seniors, captains Kinsey Colby and Rachel Wagner. The former is a starting guard and the latter is a forward who saw some varsity time last year.

Barlow had two other returning starters. Junior captain Julia Mullin is a forward and classmate and captain Annie Tamallanca is a guard.

In addition, the Falcons have guards Julia Shapiro and Scotland Davis back, who can both play varsity. Elizabeth Eastus is a sophomore who might also make the varsity team, according to Carollo.

“We actually have all the pieces we need,” said Carollo. “We have a couple of girls who we can put in at center. We definitely have some girls with some size, but they’re just very young.”

As far as the SWC is concerned, Carollo expects teams like Notre Dame, Newtown, New Fairfield and Pomperaug to be among the better teams and to make the playoffs. The Falcons will be among those battling to claim the remaining spots and will also have their sights set on making the state Class L tournament. Anything more than that will depend on how they put things together, according to Carollo.

“We have to make sure we’re good at the things we’re supposed to be good at — defense, communication and moving the ball,” he said. “For us, they have to be. We don’t necessarily out-athletic anyone. We don’t out-talent anyone.”

Barlow opens the season on Monday when it hosts Kaynor Tech of Waterbury in a non-league game.