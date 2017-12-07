Easton Courier

Mignone is All-New England

By Redding Pilot on December 7, 2017 in Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High graduate and Central Connecticut State University offensive lineman Connor Mignone (74) was named to the Northeast Conference All-New England Division I football team.

Connor Mignone, a 2016 graduate of Joel Barlow High, was named to the Northeast Conference All-New England Division I football team for Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

Mignone, a redshirt freshman, started all 11 games at left tackle and was the first-ever lineman in 22 years to receive such recognition. He was also named to the All-NEC first team.

Starting since opening day at Syracuse, Mignone has been a rock at left tackle for the NEC champion Blue Devils. He solidified the left side of an offensive line that paved the way for a league-high 27 rushing touchdowns and a 4.7-yards-per-carry average.

In addition to helping push Cameron Nash over the 1,000-yard rushing mark, Mignone protected the blind side of the least-sacked quarterback in the conference. The 305-pound tackle and the rest of the line have allowed only nine sacks this season, including just four during the team’s eight-game win streak.

Mignone, the first non-skill position player to be named All-New England, is Central’s first NEC Offensive Rookie of the Year since 2005, when quarterback Aubrey Norris topped the voting.

