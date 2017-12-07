Spotlight on area events

Breakfast with Santa

New Academy Preschool is having its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Congregational Church Hall, 336 Westport Road (the corner of Center and Westport roads). The community is invited to the fun-filled morning that includes an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, sausages, juice, coffee and tea. The festivities include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus (with photo included), a bake sale, a raffle and holiday craft activities.Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information call Lori Ann Lesko at 203-261-6700.

Operation Santa Claus

Eastonites are invited to treat their children to a personal visit from Santa Claus, who will arrive in an Easton EMS ambulance. Santa, Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves will deliver pre-wrapped gifts from an Easton EMS ambulance on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents may bring their children’s pre-wrappped gift to Easton EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store, prior to Saturday, Dec. 9

On each package, they should include: The name and contact information of the person requesting the delivery, the recipient’s name and address, the date and time frame they would like to have Santa arrive.

For questions, contact Margie Arnold, EMT-P, at Easton Volunteer EMS at 203-452-9595 or by email at [email protected]

Menorah lighting

The Mishkan Israel Day Camp will once again light a Menorah in celebration of the Chanukah holiday in Easton on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. on the Easton Fire house green on Route 59. Many participants are expected at this year’s event, which is open to the public and free of charge. Refreshments will be served, and there will be musical entertainment and a special children’s program. For free menorahs and information call 203-268-0740, visit mishkanisrael.com or send an email to [email protected]

Holiday Boutique

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, is holding its annual Holiday Boutique on weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brand new gifts; holiday décor; hand-knitted gloves, hats, and scarves will be sold; and there is a kids’ corner to occupy the little ones. Organizers said will it will be an “outstanding selection at a fraction of the retail cost.” Gift wrapping service is available. Call 203-268-1145 for information.

ELF 21 Days of Cheer!

The annual Easton Learning Foundation (ELF) online auction “21 Days of Cheer!” is live and online. Bid on memorable experiences with SSES, HKMS, and JBHS teachers and administrators. Local vendors also supply exciting items. These are terrific and creative holiday gifts that kids will remember forever. Every dollar raised supports educational enrichment in the Easton public schools. Auction closes at noon on Dec. 17. Visit accelevents .com/events/Elf2017 to bid on this year’s offerings. Visit eastonlearningfoundation.org for more information.