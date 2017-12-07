Adirondack Trail on verge of being accepted as town road

The Planning and Zoning Commission appears on the verge of recommending that Adirondack Trail be accepted as an official town road.

At its Nov. 27 meeting, the P&Z unanimously approved a motion for the positive recommendation once three final items are resolved in the longtime dispute between developer Harold Rosnick and Town Engineer Ed Nagy.

These items involve identifying the exact locations of the water lines, natural gas lines, and electric lines and any related easements in the new road and surrounding development lots and including them on detailed site maps for the town.

“Everything is buried,” Nagy said of knowing where the utility lines are located.

The Board of Selectmen has the ultimate authority on accepting a town road, based on recommendations from the P&Z and town engineer. The selectmen could act on the matter as soon as December, if Rosnick provides the requested information and the P&Z sends its recommendation letter.

Rosnick also will need to assemble a number of documents for the Board of Selectmen, including a copy of the Police Commission’s approved traffic signage plan for the road.

“It sounds like we’re there,” said P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat, who has been working to resolve the disagreement between Rosnick and Nagy.

The back-and-forth between the two individuals continued at the last meeting. “We’ve never done this before, never had to do it with any road,” Rosnick said of one Nagy request for information, noting he’s already developed three roads with 40 houses in Easton.

“I have spent a lot of time on this,” Nagy said. “It’s been 11 years of frustration.” Nagy said he has “tons and tons” of paperwork and multiple map versions from the project, explaining that the process began in 2006.

“Ed’s just doing his job,” Maquat said in explaining Nagy’s thoroughness.

Rosnick is developing housing lots on a new section of Adirondack Trail, which has been extended to the Trumbull border to connect with Buttonwood Drive. The road begins at Tuckahoe Road in Easton and is expected to eventually include almost 20 homes.

In general, if a developer builds a road to town specifications, a municipality usually agrees to make it a town road and assume responsibility for maintaining it in the future.

Home occupation

The P&Z, during an informal discussion continued from the previous meeting, concluded that allowing an acupuncturist to treat a limited number of patients in a second house on his property is not allowed under current zoning regulations.

The licensed acupuncturist had sent a letter asking if the activity would be acceptable. His inquiry was not a formal application. The acupuncturist would continue to operate his medical office in another town.

The accessory structure — or non-primary house on his property — now has a residential tenant. The North Street property has a small cottage as well as the main house, with both pre-dating zoning laws.

Currently in Easton, a home occupation is allowed only if a person also lives in the same structure and the office is attached to the main residence. “Whatever regulations are in effect is what we are bound by,” Maquat said.

The commission could decide to loosen these rules when rewriting the regulations, a process now taking place.

In other business

The P&Z also: