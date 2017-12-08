Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Dec. 11

4:15 p.m. — Third Grade Book Club. Join us to discuss Toys Go Out by Emily Jenkins. Copies of the book are available at the Easton Public Library. Please stop by our circulation desk to check out a copy, so that you can read the book before we meet to discuss it. Snacks will be served. Registration is suggested.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

6:30 to 8:00 p.m. — C2 Education’s Study Skills Workshop (middle and high school students and parents). Organization, note-taking and studying can be the hardest tasks for students as they move into middle school and high school. Students can spend hours reviewing notes, but if the quality of those notes isn’t strong, those hours won’t be useful. Join us as we teach techniques for building good study habits and materials. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

5:00 to 6:00 p.m. — Knitting For a Cause (grades 6 to adult). Help us knit squares to create blankets for Project Linus which distributes handmade blankets to critically ill children. Don’t know how to knit? We are happy to teach you. Beginners and advanced knitters are welcome. Each session will be an opportunity to work on your square, learn to knit, share techniques, ask questions, and begin to put together our blankets. Yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. We have a few sets of number 6, 7 or 8 knitting needles, but if you have your own please bring those along. You do not need to attend all sessions to participate. Registration is suggested for each session.

6:00 p.m. — SCORE Workshop: How to Maximize Your Business with Better Visibility on Google. Doug Gunsolley will present this program on digital media marketing. For more information and to register visit fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Thursday, Dec. 14

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Historical Fiction Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of One Thousand White Women by Jim Fergus.

1:00 p.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs and books. A 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Go Green Club. (grades K to five). Join us for some environmental fun as we explore nature through hands-on activities. December’s theme is Hibernation. Registration is required.

Friday, Dec. 15

3:30 p.m. — Teen Chocolate Make and Take (grades six to 12). Join us as we learn about young chocolate entrepreneurs, the history of chocolate, enjoy chocolate trivia, and make and take chocolate creations with a demonstration of a commercial tempering machine. Registration is required.

6:00 to 7:30 p.m. — Holiday Crafting Extravaganza. Join us for a Holiday Crafting Extravaganza for all ages. Come make cards, wreaths, ornaments, and dreidels. Then stay for cookie decorating, pizza, games and more. Registration is suggested.