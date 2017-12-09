Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

ECC Radio City Christmas trip

Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., grades five to eight, $150/members; $200/non-members; floor level seats. Trip only open to first 13 sign-ups. Ticket price and transportation valued at $350.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:30 to 11 a.m., members are free, non-members are $5 at door per child, ages 2 and up.

Teen Rock Climbing

Tuesdays, Dec. 12 to Jan. 16, 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., five sessions, ages 8 to 13, $90/members, $100/non members.

Parents Night Out

Friday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., $25/members; $30/non-member $30, if you register at least one day prior you can receive $5 off per child. If your child has any special or medical needs, call the office at 203-459-9700.

Holiday Vacation Camp Days

Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., ages 5 to 14, $60/members, $75/ non-members.