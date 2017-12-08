HAN Network cartoonist exhibits work in Easton

HAN Network’s editorial cartoonist, Doug Smith, has samples of his work (including Easton Courier cartoons) on display at the Easton Public Library. The exhibit is running through January.

There will be a larger showing of his work in the conference room on Saturday Jan. 6, and a presentation on Thursday, Jan, 25, at 7 p.m. (203-261-0134 for info)

Smith, a Stratford resident, has been drawing professionally since 1984. In addition to HAN Network, his cartoons have appeared in other newspapers and magazines as well as freelance ad illustration.

For several years, he drew the weekly feature ‘Rollie’ which appeared in Hometown Publication’s classified section.

Smith hosts a weekly segment on HAN Network’s podcast “Connecticut Pulse,” called Drawing Conclusions. He also gives presentations and talks on cartooning for schools, libraries and organizations.