Easton police urge public to stay off slick roads

By Nancy Doniger on December 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Transportation · 0 Comments

Easton police encourage the public to stay off the roadways until town and state crews can clear them. Town crews have been out all day plowing and salting.

“There have been six accidents already so Easton police ask the community to avoid driving in this weather if they can help it,” Police Chief Tim Shaw said. “Let the public works department clear the roads without any obstacles.”

There was an accident on Route 59 at Hayes Street at approximately 12:50 p.m. The vehicle snapped the pole and rolled over off the road.  Easton EMS and the Easton Fire Department responded along with Easton police, according to Sgt. Jonathan T. Arnold.

No one required medical transport from the scene. UI is on the scene repairing the pole.

