New state poll: 71% support making marijuana legal

Nearly 71% of Connecticut residents support legalizing and taxing marijuana, according to a new poll by Sacred Heart University and GreatBlue Research.

The poll, which was conducted Oct. 3-12, surveyed 1,000 residents from around the state. The margin for error was plus or minus 3%.

The level of support marks an increase since the last poll in 2015, which showed 63% approval for making marijuana legal for adults.

As an alternative source of tax revenue, more than two out of three residents (70.6%) either “strongly support” or “somewhat support” legalizing and taxing marijuana, while 55.6% of residents support “instituting tolls on Connecticut’s highways.”

The poll was conducted in the context of the state’s ongoing budget crisis, the state’s budget impasse and looming $3.5 billion deficit. In the poll, the proposal to help fix this issue by regulating and taxing marijuana was the most popular solution. Sixty percent supported “creating new sources of tax revenue,” while under 33% supported cutting services, and 15% supported raising existing taxes.

A further breakdown of the poll results showed:

83.2% of residents under age of 35 supported “legalizing and taxing marijuana,” compared to only 59.6% of residents over age of 55.

73.6% of residents with children in the household supported “legalizing and taxing marijuana.” • 61.1% of residents over the age of 55 supported “institute tolls on CT’s highways,” compared to only 48.5% of residents under the age of 35.

33.3% of residents earning $150,000 or more supported “increasing the sales tax,” compared to only 23.9% earning $50,000 or less.

“An overwhelming majority of Connecticut residents support regulating and taxing marijuana,” said Sam Tracy, director of the Connecticut Coalition to Regulate Marijuana. “Elected officials should listen to their constituents and legalize marijuana in Connecticut, rather than continue to ignore this source of new jobs, new tax revenue, and improved public health. This is a clear mandate for the legislature to enact sensible marijuana laws to help the state create a workable budget.”

Marijuana is legal for adults in eight states, including Massachusetts and Maine, and the District of Columbia, according to the coalition. At least 21 states are expected to have bills to regulate marijuana introduced in their 2018 legislative sessions, the coalition reported.

The coalition is a group of citizens, organizations and community leaders working to end marijuana prohibition in Connecticut and replace it with a system in which marijuana is regulated and taxed similarly to alcohol. For more information, visit RegulateCT.org.

Sacred Heart University and GreatBlue Research have partnered through the Institute for Public Policy “to analyze salient issues facing the State of Connecticut,” according to the introduction to the poll and its findings posted at sacredheart.edu.

