Hanukah and the Maccabees

Hanukah (spelled various ways, Chanukah is also popular) is a holiday of history, legend, miracles and inspiration.
After the death of King Solomon, the kingdom of Israel split in two, later Babylon conquered half, destroyed the First Temple and the Babylonian exile pushed the kingdom of Judah (hence the word Judaism) out in 586 B.C.E.
Slowly Jews returned and in 338 B.C.E. the Greeks arrived conquering lands including Egypt and Israel. King Alexander the Greek was a benevolent ruler and blended Greek religion and Eastern philosophy.
This culture of Hellenism was embraced by many in the Jewish community. Some Jews felt the Hellenism and Greek values were not consistent with Judaism. After Alexander the Great died, his empire was divided and new government decrees limited the practice of Judaism. Violations were punishable by death. Greek symbols were place inside the holy Temple.
By 167 B.C.E. the Greek King, Antiochus banned the practice of Judaism, with the punishment of death to all who defied the orders. Mattathias and his five sons were known as the “Maccabees” (means men as strong as hammers). Though much smaller in number than the well-armed Greek armies, the Jewish forces under the command of Judah Maccabee ultimately recaptured the Temple Mount, purified the Temple once more and showed that there was victory for the oppressed.
The miracle of Hanukah revolves around the rededication of the Temple Menorah. At the time, there was only enough oil to last one day. The small quantity of oil burned for eight days. Hanukah celebrates the miracle of the oil, not the political victory of the Maccabees who did not regain other land of political independence. The Maccabees however brought much needed hope and renewal of faith which has remained with us to this day.
Hanukah is a minor holiday. It’s not mentioned in the Book of the Maccabees, barely in the Mishna, and not until the first century of the Common Era when the Jewish historian Josephus retold the Hanukah story, referring to it as “the feast of lights.”
But the lighting of the menorah has become a powerful symbol of freedom and hope. The miracle of Hanukah inspires us to believe in our future.
To celebrate Hanukah, Mishkan Israel Day Camp will hold menorah lightings throughout Fairfield County, including in Easton on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. on the Easton Fire house green on Route 59. .
Hanukah and the Maccabees
By By Deborah Katchko-Gray, Congregation Shir Shalom on December 12, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Religion · 0 Comments
Hanukah (spelled various ways, Chanukah is also popular) is a holiday of history, legend, miracles and inspiration.
After the death of King Solomon, the kingdom of Israel split in two, later Babylon conquered half, destroyed the First Temple and the Babylonian exile pushed the kingdom of Judah (hence the word Judaism) out in 586 B.C.E.
Slowly Jews returned and in 338 B.C.E. the Greeks arrived conquering lands including Egypt and Israel. King Alexander the Greek was a benevolent ruler and blended Greek religion and Eastern philosophy.
This culture of Hellenism was embraced by many in the Jewish community. Some Jews felt the Hellenism and Greek values were not consistent with Judaism. After Alexander the Great died, his empire was divided and new government decrees limited the practice of Judaism. Violations were punishable by death. Greek symbols were place inside the holy Temple.
By 167 B.C.E. the Greek King, Antiochus banned the practice of Judaism, with the punishment of death to all who defied the orders. Mattathias and his five sons were known as the “Maccabees” (means men as strong as hammers). Though much smaller in number than the well-armed Greek armies, the Jewish forces under the command of Judah Maccabee ultimately recaptured the Temple Mount, purified the Temple once more and showed that there was victory for the oppressed.
The miracle of Hanukah revolves around the rededication of the Temple Menorah. At the time, there was only enough oil to last one day. The small quantity of oil burned for eight days. Hanukah celebrates the miracle of the oil, not the political victory of the Maccabees who did not regain other land of political independence. The Maccabees however brought much needed hope and renewal of faith which has remained with us to this day.
Hanukah is a minor holiday. It’s not mentioned in the Book of the Maccabees, barely in the Mishna, and not until the first century of the Common Era when the Jewish historian Josephus retold the Hanukah story, referring to it as “the feast of lights.”
But the lighting of the menorah has become a powerful symbol of freedom and hope. The miracle of Hanukah inspires us to believe in our future.
To celebrate Hanukah, Mishkan Israel Day Camp will hold menorah lightings throughout Fairfield County, including in Easton on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. on the Easton Fire house green on Route 59. .
Tags: Congregation Shir Shalom, connecticut, Deborah Katchko-Gray, Easton, Hanukah, Maccabees, menorah lightings, Mishkan Israel Day Camp
About author
By Deborah Katchko-Gray, Congregation Shir Shalom
Share this article
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement