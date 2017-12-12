What fueled the Joel Barlow High football team’s surge in the post-season ultimately ran out of steam in the state Class M championship.
The sixth-seeded Falcons, whose triple-option offense racked up the points in the quarter and semifinals, had a tougher time against top-seeded Killingly. Despite some early success they were held scoreless over the next three quarters in 41-14 loss to end the season Monday, Dec. 11, at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.
“It was a hell of a run,” said Barlow head coach Rob Tynan, whose team was making its first-ever appearance in the title game. That’s a great ride and we enjoyed it. The kids worked hard.”
Barlow (9-4) got a taste of Killingly’s (13-0) offense early. The Redmen were up early when Spencer Lockwood found some room to run on their first possession, going 63 yards on a sweep down the right side for the score. Luke Desaulnier’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
The Falcons were kick to respond. Starting their first series on their own 24, they came up big on Cal Peterson’s 43-yard run. With Mike Puglio’s extra-point it was tied at 7-7.
Following a punt by the Redmen, the Falcons also scored on their next series, courtesy of a 21-yard run up the middle to give them their only lead with 2:26 left in the first quarter. They were kept out of the end zone for the rest of the night.
“It took us a while to figure it out the speed of it,” said Killingly head coach Chad Neal of Barlow’s triple option. “We had to adjust to that. Our defensive guys came up and did a great job.”
Barlow came close to scoring on its next possession, which started when Henry Eubanks recovered a blocked punt on the Killingly 26 just before the first quarter ended. Stillman appeared to score on a 21-yard option run but the play was called back due to a chop block call against the Falcons.
“That was really the turning point of the game right there,” said Tynan. “You can’t play like that and expect to win a championship.”
A fumble on Barlow’s next series gave the Redmen the ball on the Barlow 16 to set up a one-yard run by Lockwood to help tie it at 14-14. Before the half ended Killingly found the end zone two more times, the first on a three-yard run by Lockwood and the other on a seven-yard pass from Desaulnier to Vasileios Politis.
“We know Spencer Lockwood is a great player,” said Tynan. They have a bunch of great players over there. but you have to tackle. “We had him hit two, three yards in the backfield and he spins out of it and goes on a run.”
Killingly also tacked on two more scores in the third quarter. Zach Burgess found the end zone on a 26-yard run and when the Falcons turned the ball over on downs on their next series, Zach Caffrey went 86-yards for the score with 1:20 left in the frame.
Caffrey led Killingly with 187 yards rushing. Lockwood finished with 110. For Barlow, Stillman had 139 and Calvin Peterson had 111 in their final high school game.
“We had this on our minds since our freshman year,” said Stillman, one of 12 seniors on the team. “We went from 3-7 to making the state finals the following year and if that doesn’t show hard work and dedication I don’t know what does.”