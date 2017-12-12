Police log: Illegal dumping, protective order violation, lost sheep

The Easton Police Department responded to 160 calls from Dec. 4 to 10.

Illegal dumping

The Easton Highway Department has reported increased instances of illegal dumping over the past few weeks. The highway department on Dec. 4 found miscellaneous boxes of toys dumped on Overview Drive, police said.

Lost their sheep

Easton police received a 911 call on Dec. 4 about several sheep in the roadway somewhere on Route 58, south of the Blue Bird Garage. No further description was provided, police said. Dispatch called the Fairfield Police Department, which said it had received a call about sheep in the roadway somewhere on Route 58 north of the Hi-Ho Motel. The sheep were later found just north of the Hi-Ho Motel, Fairfield police.

Protective order violation

A Bridgeport woman turned herself in Dec. 5 at the Easton Police Department after learning there was a warrant issued for her arrest for criminal violation of a protective order.

Allison Kovac, 43, of 105 Homestead Avenue in Bridgeport was released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 6.

Wandering goats

A resident called police Dec. 5 to report her neighbor’s goats on Sport Hill Road were in her yard and eating her pine trees. The caller stated that approximately seven goats came into the yard through a break in the fence.

The resident called on Dec. 8 and said the goats were in her yard again and were eating her trees.

K-9 TJ assists search

Police Officer Tamra French and K-9 Officer TJ on Dec. 6 assisted the Portland Police Department in a search.

Call statistics

Total calls — 160

Accident — 8

Aided/EMS — 6

Alarm — 11 (two unregistered)

Animal control — 12

Assist other department — 5

Fire call — 0

Motor vehicle stop — 26

Suspicious motor vehicle — 5

Suspicious person — 0

Suspicious activity — 0

Criminal arrest — 1

Motor vehicle summons — 0

Motor vehicle clear/no action — 1

Infraction — 6

Written warning — 18

Verbal warning — 5