Pancake breakfast tradition carries on at Keller

For the past 44 years, the Helen Keller Middle School eighth-grade government has hosted an annual pancake breakfast.

The school upheld the tradition on Dec. 2 and served the community a delicious breakfast. The breakfast is held each year between Thanksgiving, Hanukah and Christmas. Members of the eighth-grade government prepared and served the breakfast.

The students have been working hard since October to put on the breakfast. The community joined together to enjoy fluffy, warm pancakes.

A ticket was $8 each, and all of the funds goes to the eighth-grade activities at the end of the year, including the trip to Six Flags and graduation. The eighth graders hosted, cooked, served, cleaned up, sold tickets, and decorated the cafeteria.

The theme this year was “Under the Sea.” The students spread the spirit of the theme with their drawings of sea creatures all around the room.

The seating lets you get to know your fellow Easton residents. The talent show engaged the crowd by pulling people up onto the stage to be part of the act for every few performances. Many students tried out for the talent show, and they demonstrated their talent. Practically everyone tuned in to listen to at least one act and were amused by the show.

Asked how their pancakes were, two parents who were there with their three kids, sixth-grader Nate, third-grader Jillian, and first-grader Loral, all responded, “Good,” simultaneously.

“What a rite of passage for the eighth-grade class at Keller,” Easton resident Ellen Geaney said. She is the mother of Tess and Genna. “Our family thoroughly enjoyed the pancake breakfast, the ‘Under the Sea’ theme, including the gorgeous murals painted by the eighth-grade class. I am looking forward to the Pasta Dinner in the spring.”

The menu was pancakes, sausages, coffee, tea, orange juice, water, and milk. The pancakes were as big as the plate they were served on, and some were even shaped as fish.

We thought that the pancakes were delicious and can’t wait to go to the eighth-grade pasta dinner later this year. We’re already looking forward to being in eighth grade next year.

This is a great event for our town to get to know each other, and we hope that it goes on for many years to keep peers together.