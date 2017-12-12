Watch Thursday: ‘Straight Talk’ highlights those who give back

During the season of giving, Straight Talk with Tracey is putting a spotlight on volunteers.

On Thursday, Dec. 14 at noon, Host Tracey Masella welcomes volunteers who donate their time and talents to Silver Hill Hospital.

Tracey talks with volunteers Doug Reigeluth, Ian Ceppos, Lisa Sheehan and Vanessa Frosini and her therapy dog, Monqui. Tracey hears about what motivates these volunteers and how they are able to give back.

Monqui the dog also shows off his tricks.

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.