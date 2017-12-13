ERCCC parents bring message to middle schools

A small group of Easton Redding Community Care Coalition parent committee members met over coffee at the Ridge in Redding on a recent morning to talk about the group’s goals and outreach to the two towns’ middle schools.

They said they wanted to understand what was going on and to work with other parents, school staff, police, and community leaders to keep the two towns’ teens safe.

Helene Hawk, Laura Hoeing and Nancy Gregoire, all parents of Joel Barlow High School students, said were alarmed by risky behavior among local teens. In addition to being a parent, Hoeing was recently elected as a member of the Redding Board of Education.

The Good Friday accident that sent six area teens to hospitals, some with life-threatening injuries, and criminal charges against the driver; widespread use of e-cigarettes among students; a New Year’s Eve party in Redding that involved drinking and drugs and resulted in a fight; harmful social media bullying; and a general uptick in drinking and drug use among students are some the incidents and behaviors that motivated them to get involved.

The parent committee was formed early this year as an offshoot of the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition, led by Mike Santangeli, director of athletics and wellness at Barlow, and Maryanne Pieratti, school social worker. More information and a meeting schedule are available at eastonreddingccc.com.

Barlow is no different from other Connecticut high schools in having to deal with the opioid epidemic and trends such as vaping among students, the three women emphasized. In fact, they and other members of the parent group have been gathering data from 23 other Connecticut high schools on preventive measures, such as school resource officers, mock crashes, Breathalyzers, and student surveys to help keep the two towns’ teens safe.

The principals at the surrounding high schools they have called have been receptive and helpful; some have spent as much as an hour with the ERCCC parent volunteers, talking about the subjects that are of mutual concern to all as the opioid epidemic rages and social media increasingly dominates teens’ lives throughout Connecticut and the nation at large.

Of the more than 14 area school principals they called, all said they have a school resource officer.

Committee members were disappointed but not discouraged when they went to the Region 9 Board of Education in June and said they would like to present their findings at the September meeting. To their surprise, the school board rejected the offer in a five-to-four vote.

“This school is excellent, the administration is excellent at our school, but the administration’s hands are a little tied,” Hoeing said.

She has heard of frustration by the school staff, too, when they make phone calls home saying a child was caught smoking or vaping, and the parents respond by saying they are picking on the child.

“The administration needs some support from the parent community — that’s how I saw this, that’s how I processed this information,” Hoeing said. “A lightbulb went off in my head. The administrators need a very solid parent backing. We want a culture that’s proactive.”

Right now, school administrators have to spend too much time on discipline that might better be handled by a school resource officer, the women believe. The goal is not to increase student arrests and punitive measures but to prevent risky behavior and intervene before the problem erupts.

Hoeing, Gregoire, and Hawk said they are optimistic that the new school board that was elected in November will be more receptive to their information and to their motivation to work together with the school board, administration, Easton and Redding town government and police, and the students themselves.

School board members have been attending parent committee meetings one by one, they said. The idea is to collaborate, not to work at cross purposes.

“A lot of good changes are going on,” Gregoire said.

“This is such a positive thing for everybody,” Hawk said. “We all have the same goal, which is to keep our kids safe, keep our kids healthy. We’re very fortunate to have this great school, and we want everyone to get involved.”

She said the purpose is to bring in people like the administration, the police, the wellness teacher, and different people who could give the parents insight into what is actually going on. “Our goal is to work with other parents, the administration and the town — to work with anyone who can help make sure our children are safe,” she said.

Now that they know more, they have begun to share the information with middle school parents in an effort to educate parents and students about subjects like vaping, which is spreading and targeting children in middle school and younger.

“The most important thing is getting into the middle school once the current grades have graduated out,” Gregoire said. “I’m really hoping to see a change. We’re not trying to catch everybody doing something bad. We’re there to prevent it. We want to purge it and hopefully in the future to reach all these kids going into the high school.”

“We’re a movement; we have a hashtag,” Hawk said. She urged parents of children of all ages to come to the ERCCC parent committee meetings and just listen and learn, or better still, to get involved.

“The main thing is these are incredible kids and we want to give them every opportunity to succeed and to have a wonderful experience at Barlow.”