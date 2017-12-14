Finance board talks senior tax relief, park and rec fund

Many Eastonites don’t know that, in cooperation with the state, Easton offers a tax-relief program for elderly homeowners. Board of Finance members got an update on how it is working and how many residents benefit from it.

Board member Paul Lindoerfer chairs the Tax Relief for the Elderly Committee. He told the board at its Dec. 5 meeting that participation levels have gone down slightly for the nine-year-old program.

“I see a few reasons for that, namely that people’s incomes are increasing as the economy has improved,” Lindoerfer said. The program has an $85,000 income ceiling. In addition, some participants have moved away from Easton.

The main part of the program is a tax credit, which affords homeowners a 46% abatement based on the previous year’s tax bill. “Thus, as your tax bill goes up or down, your tax relief will go up or down with that,” Lindoerfer said.

In the current tax year, 124 seniors in Easton have availed themselves of a total $290,000 in tax relief. The average abatement per household is just over $2,000, Lindoerfer said. Fewer seniors take part in an optional second part of the tax-assistance program, which enables seniors to defer 75% of their remaining tax bill. Those deferrals accrue a nominal interest rate.

Despite outreach efforts by town officials and volunteers such as Lindoerfer, the number of seniors who take part in both the tax-abatement and tax-deferral programs has been decreasing. “Now there are more people leaving the program each year than new people coming in,” he said.

Lindoerfer presented revised language to the board that incorporated an $80,000 cap on tax deferrals. “Nobody in town has come close to that limit until this year,” he said. The revised program language was approved unanimously by the board — and the program earned high praise from a visitor.

“Thank you, everybody, for the hard work that you do on this program,” said Easton resident June Logie, who attended the meeting to learn more about a Park and Recreation Department proposal. “The seniors in Easton really do appreciate it.”

New oversight for fund

That park and recreation proposal involves a recommendation by the Park and Recreation Review Committee to have the Board of Finance provide oversight of the department’s field use fund. The fund consists of money the department collects in the course of the year from external organizations. The organizations pay a fee to use the fields. Under the review committee proposal, the board would review fund expenditures and purchasing practices.

“The account varies quite a bit, depending on the season,” noted Danielle Alves, park and recreation interim director. “Its year-end balance was $115,000 for 2016, and most of its funds go for field-maintenance supplies, supplementing the department’s own budget for such items.

The Board of Finance also discussed the language of its end-of-year budget letter to town departments. In it, for the first time, the board will direct department heads to incorporate a level of long-term planning into their upcoming budget presentations and monetary requests.

Board Chairman Matt Gachi said he didn’t expect this to be a lengthy exercise, just some thoughts on where the individual department heads envisioned their departments being in the next five years. “Some will be more complex than others,” he said.

Audit report forthcoming

Finally, board members signaled that they will need to request an extension on the approval of this year’s audit, which they expect to receive on Dec. 15. In a “normal” audit cycle, Board of Finance members spend several weeks studying the audit and bring their comments and questions to the auditor’s presentation at the next board meeting.

That next meeting is set for Jan. 2, 2018, after which the auditors will incorporate changes in their report for final approval. Because the deadline is Dec. 31, the board must obtain a one-month extension. While such extensions aren’t unusual, they must be granted by Connecticut’s secretary of the state.