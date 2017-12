The Falcons posted victories in ten weight classes. Walter Alvarez (132 pounds), Alex Klein Wassink (145), Ben Coppock (152), Ben Burrell (170), Carson LiCastri (182), Shayne Ortiz (195), Ben El-Wardany (285), Josh Brault (106), Charlie Prather (113) and Christian Hiden (120) all won their respective matches.

Opening the season with a win, the Joel Barlow High wrestling team defeated host Bethel 56-24 on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

