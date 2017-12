Light snow will continue to fall during the morning commute, the National Weather Service said.

Around one to potentially two inches of snow is forecast.

Roadways may become snow covered which would create slippery conditions.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution while traveling this morning and if possible to stay off the roads while public works crews do their work.

There is a two-hour delay for all Easton and Redding schools.

Snow is likely to continue to 9 a.m. and then clear after that.