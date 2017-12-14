An increase in numbers as well as talent will give the Joel Barlow High hockey team an added luxury in the 2017-18 season.

The Falcons will be able to use three lines of skaters and maybe even a fourth. In the past they used two and occasionally three on the ice.

“Turnout is fantastic,” said fourth-year head coach Bob Stearns, who has 21 on the team.

“Things are definitely getting bigger and bigger.”

Officially practicing for more than a week now, the Falcons have gotten a good look at the talent they have and how to put it to good use. A couple of pre-season scrimmages have helped them get a better idea of who will play where.

Barlow should be deeper than it was last season, when it finished with a 4-15-1 overall record. It did graduate a few key players since then, however.

One is former captain Kyle Converse, an All-South-West Conference Division III selection, who started at forward and again was the team’s leading scorer with 29 goals.

“He’ll definitely be a big loss, but we definitely have players who can put the puck in the net,” said Stearns.

Former captains Jake Nimons and James Siburn have also graduated. The former was a forward and the latter skated on defense.

Barlow also lost junior and wing Grant Ciccarello, who moved out of the area.

A number of experienced skaters are coming back. Stearns feels the team will be consistent as far as talent is concerned with a number of players having similar ability on the ice.

Much of Barlow’s top-end talent will rest with captains Vincent Marsili, Zach Gromley and Andrew Powell. A senior, Marsili is a right wing and center and was Barlow’s second-leading scorer last season, with 13 goals.

“Vincent is a very good goal scorer,” said Stearns. “He’ll come out and shine, as will Powell.”

Powell (All-SWC Division III), a junior, was on defense last year but will also see time on offense this year.

“He controls the play very well,” said Stearns.

Gromley will again start in goal and has been working hard in the off-season.

Barlow will count on a few of its juniors this season, including Matteo Naclerio, who will be on defense. Backing up Gormley in goal will be Cassidy Koopman.

Several sophomores will also see time on the ice, including Dan Rooney on defense. Here, the Falcons also have Jake Fones, who can also play forward, as can Evan Baran and Ryan Lauter.

Two freshmen who have shown promise in the pre-season are Ted Blanchard, who will be on defense, and forward Luke Dube.

“They should be looked to for a lot of different things this year,” said Stearns. “They’ll get a lot of ice time.”

He expects the SWC to have a number of talented teams, particularly Newtown and BBD, a co-op team with players from Bethel, Brookfield and Danbury. Stearns hopes to have a shot at the league playoffs and going farther in the state tournament.

Barlow opens the season on Saturday when it hosts Daniel Hand of Madison at the Danbury Arena at 8:20 p.m.