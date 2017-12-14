A good part of the Joel Barlow High boys swimming and diving team will be using the 2017-18 season to gain some valuable experience.

The Falcons have a lot of newcomers, not only to the team but to the sport as well. Head coach Eileen Earle is hoping to get them comfortable with swimming different events as the season continues.

“We convinced the divers they have to swim the 50 free, too,” said Earle, now in her fifth season with the team. “We’re looking at individual as well as team improvement.”

Once again, the Falcons will be a small group in terms of numbers, with a dozen or so members on the team. They will also be a young one, having no seniors.

Barlow graduated a few since last year, when it finished 2-8 during the regular season. Finishing seventh at the South-West Conference championship, it was later 12th at the Class M meet.

The Falcons are now without former captains Phil Gombos and Alex Goncalves, both of whom scored points last season. Gombos was a freestyle and butterfly swimmer, while Goncalves did the backstroke and freestyle.

They also lost freestyle swimmers Matt Mangieri, Bryan Coppinger and Trevor Feltman, who also swam the backstroke. Enzo Gonzalez (freestyle) graduated, as did Jack Haller, who swam with the team for one season.

Although the Falcons have no seniors, they do have a few juniors with swimming experience. Two are captains Jake Bernard and James Gombos. The former is quite versatile, according to Earle, and can swim the breaststroke and sprints in particular. Gombos swims the sprints as well.

Classmate Andrew Yu (All-SWC third team) will compete in the breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Earle also hopes to have him do some freestyle events.

Also back is Connor Frederickson, who swims the breastroke but can do almost any event, according to Earle. Breaststroke swimmer Josh Perez is back as well.

From the sophomore class is distance swimmer Max Nonnenmacher (All-SWC third team), who was in an exchange program during the fall semester. Barlow is still working out the details of having him swim this season.

New to the team is junior diver Thomas Licamele. Freshman William Bacas is also a diver.

“Everyone else is pretty much beginners,” said Earle. “At least we’ll be able to put more relays together.”

The Falcons open the season on Tuesday when they visit Pomperaug.