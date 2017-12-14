Victorio Soto Award winners

The 2017 Victoria Soto Fairfield County Football Scholarship Award was presented to six student athletes at the Football Officials Banquet on Dec. 5. Pictured (front row) are Caitlin Brown, St. Joseph High School, Caitlin Trutt, Notre Dame of Fairfield, Payton Damato, Stratford High, and Gillian Mariconda, Stratford High, and (second row) Walt Brown, awards chairman, Molly Carroll, Joel Barlow, Don Fagan, Victoria Soto’s grandfather, Emily Sportini, Foran High, and Anthony Calabrese, president-elect, 2018-19.
