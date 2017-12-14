Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road, 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been canceled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:



Girls Inc., Global Programming: Creators by Level Up Village, Hip Hop Dance by Star Factory, Martial Arts, Molecular Mysteries in Motion by Mad Science, Theatre Games by Stepping Out Productions and Trifitness Running with Pascale.

Minecraft Power Users

Wednesdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 14, five weeks, 3:50 to 5:05 p.m., SSES, grades 2 to 5. Are you interested in checking out modpacks that let you ride an ender dragon or creeper pig? Or get a NASA workbench to build a rocket and blast off to the moon and plant your own flag? The possibilities are endless with different modpacks — come discover.

Robotics Carnival

Thursdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 15, five weeks, 3:50 to 5:05 p.m., SSES, grades 2 to 5. Lego Robotics provides wonderful hands-on opportunities for the students to experiment and learn about the fundamentals of robotics, construction and computer programming. We will be using the all time familiar Lego bricks to build around a micro computer and using computer software to bring the robot to life! We will be building all kinds of fun rides found in amusement parks or carnivals.

Youth Indoor Tennis

Thursdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22, six weeks, grades K-1: 3:50 to 4:20 p.m.; grades 2-4: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; SSES Big Gym. Classes will focus on teaching basic strokes along with playing lots of games. This is for beginners/advanced beginners. Portable nets will be used and classes will be taught by certified instructors with a ratio of five students to one instructor. Students must bring their own racquets. For more information contact fairfieldcountytennis.net/.

*Please note: Children attending the 2-4 grade sessions cannot wait unattended, they must be with a parent or guardian. You can register your child for the Ext Day Program at a discounted rate. Contact the office at 203-268-7200 for further details.

K&1 Basketball with Skyhawks

Wednesdays, Feb. 7 to March 14, six weeks, 3:50 to 5 p.m., SSES big gym, grades K and 1. Skyhawks returns for this winter’s K&1 basketball program. Boys and girls will learn the fundamentals of basketball while having fun playing games and contests. Space is limited to only 20 children — this program will fill — sign up now to secure your spot.

Around The World in Six Days with Literakid

Fridays, Jan. 16 to March 9, six weeks, (no class Feb. 16), 3:50 to 4:50 p.m., SSES, grades 2 to 5. Literakid is presenting an introductory course targeting a variety of cultures. Children will experience the traditional language, costumes, animals, and cuisine of eight different countries across the globe. Watch as your children explore the traditions of Italy, Spain, France, Poland, China, Australia, Cote D’Ivoire and the UK. This course is specifically designed to offer students a chance to see the world through the eyes of another culture; perhaps inciting a desire to go forward with a certain language. The lesson plan combines facts and fun, children will be totally engaged. Activities such as arts and crafts, sing-a-longs, as well as a plethora of hands-on activities will strengthen their knowledge of cultural diversity. Give your child the opportunity to discover the world. For more information go to literakid.com.