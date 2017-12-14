Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Dec. 14

We’re streamside for today’s episode of Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, at 1 p.m. on HAN.Network.

First we catch up Anita Coulton, who recently won Fly Angler of the Year from New Jersey Trout Unlimited. She talks to us from a beautiful fishing spot about her guiding on the Delaware, and her presentations combining her job as a physical therapist and her love of angling.

Then we visit Connecticut’s Beardsely Zoo, where students from Park City Prep and the Bridge Academy learn what fish inhabit the Pequonnock River during an electrofishing exercise with representatives of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection.

Watch the show below:

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.