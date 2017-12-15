Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Holiday Hours

Closed on Friday, Dec. 22; Saturday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1.

To register for programs, register online in our calendar of events or call 203-261-0134.

Sunday, Dec. 17

6:00-9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room — novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Bring your Scrabble game with you. Contact Carl Twickler at 203-268-7126 or at [email protected] for more information. Registration is not required.

Monday, Dec.18

4:15 p.m. — Bookworm Crafters. Join us for a monthly read-aloud story and a special craft for the after school crowd. Reading out loud is optional. Pre-readers are welcome. Snacks will be served. Registration is suggested.

Tuesday, Dec.19

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Historical Fiction Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of One Thousand White Women by Jim Fergus.