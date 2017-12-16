Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Holiday Break Trips for Teens

Don’t stay home all week, have fun with the ECC. Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 for ages 10-15 years old, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday: Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Wednesday: On Track Karting Trip, Thursday: “IT” Adventure Ropes Course all $75/members, $85/non-members; Friday: I Fly Indoor Skydiving, $100/members, $125/non-members.

Teen Rock Climbing

Tuesdays, Dec. 19 to Jan. 23 from 3:15 to 4 p.m., five sessions, ages 8 to 13, $90/members, $100/non-members.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular Trip

Saturday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for grades 5 to 8, $150/members, $200/non-members. The trip is only open to first 13 sign ups. Ticket price and transportation valued at $350. Floor level seats.

Holiday Vacation Camp Days

Camp runs from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 5 to 14 at ECC, $60/members, $75/non-members.