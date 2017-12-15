Chocolate-making on for today, holiday crafts postponed

The teen Chocolate Make and Take program today at 3:30 p.m. will be carry on, but the holiday crafts extravaganza has been posted to Thursday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

A hazardous weather outlook has been forecast for this afternoon and evening. There is a 40% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m. Snow is likely tonight before 10 p.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Klassic Kreations will be on hand as planned this afternoon to teach about young chocolate entrepreneurs and the history of chocolate. Then, teens will get a demonstration of a commercial tempering machine and make their own chocolate to take home.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., families are invited to celebrate the season at the Holiday Crafting Extravaganza. It will have games and activities and something for everyone in the family.

Crafters of all ages can make cards, wreaths, dreidels, and snowmen. The younger crowd can play Pin the Nose on Rudolph, Hit the Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Book Bingo. Then they can stay for a pizza dinner, cookie decorating and an Olaf photo booth.

Registration is suggested to make sure the library has enough food and materials for everyone. To register, use the library’s online event calendar at eastonlibrary.org , or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134 or via email at [email protected].