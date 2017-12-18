Residents press commission to stop curve sign project

A group of Cedar Hill Road residents pressed the Police Commission to take action on the traffic curve signs installed earlier this year on their street and many other Easton rural roads.

Resident Leslie Minasi said up to two dozen signs were put on Cedar Hill Road, which is about a half mile in length, and that’s more than what is needed on a lightly traveled road.

The placement of a few signs are confusing drivers, causing them to enter her driveway by mistake, Minasi told the commission at its Dec. 11 meeting. “They think it’s a road,” she said.

Resident Tony Lyon said the two signs in front of his property are so big they “could be billboards.”

Commission Chairman Richard Colangelo Jr. said the town has told the state “to stop the project,” but formal action can’t be taken until the state officially signs off on the installation work done by the contractor.

“We get it,” Colangelo told the concerned residents, adding the commission’s “hands are sort of tied” until the state takes this formal step. He said once that occurs, the commission and Police Department will decide what happens next. “We’re trying to figure out what to do,” he said.

Police Capt. Richard Doyle said the state has been informed the town wants the project to stop. “We’re waiting to hear back from them now,” Doyle said.

Minasi wanted to know exactly what might occur then. “Is there a plan of action once they sign off?” she asked.

Residents at the meeting want some of the signs taken down, although Minasi said there are locations in town where the signs are needed. Residents have said some curve signs are unnecessary, a waste of money, and could hurt property values when in front of people’s homes.

As part of the federal High Risk Rural Road Horizontal Curve Safety Project, the yellow, reflective signs were to be installed at up to 80 curves on 29 Easton roads at no cost to the town. Three sign types appear to have been put in — small signs with simple arrows (chevrons); medium-sized signs with lines indicating the trajectory of the road; and large rectangular signs with bold, pointed arrows.

Colangelo said none of the installed signs have been removed as of now.

Shelter inspection

Also at the Dec. 11 meeting, commission members briefly discussed the state Department of Agriculture’s recent inspection of the Easton Animal Shelter on Morehouse Road.

The shelter received high marks, passing in all categories. This included sanitation, the size of pens, length of outdoor runs, bedding, veterinary care, heating and ventilation, lighting, water supply and animal food storage.

The inspector did note all the leaves outside the facility “need removal to maintain sanitation.” The same issue involving drainage came up during the prior year’s inspection, according to comments made at the meeting.