Easton Arts Council honors juried photo contest winners

The Easton Arts Council held a celebratory reception Dec. 3, to salute all of those who entered the Easton Arts Council Regional Juried Photography Show/Contest, and to award top honors.

First, Second and Honorable Mention prizes were awarded in two categories, Youth (18 and under) and Adult.

This year’s judge was Adger Cowans of Bridgeport, whose works have been shown by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, International Museum of Photography, Museum of Modern Art, the Studio Museum of Harlem, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Harvard Fine Art Museum, Detroit Art Institue, James E. Lewis Museum and numerous other art institutions.

Cowans presented a blue ribbon and $100 cash prize to the two first-prize winners, and ribbons to those placing second or receiving Honorable Mention.

In the Adult category, Honorable Mention went to Beth Bailey of Redding for her photograph, Clouds Over Maple Row Tree Farm; second place went to Cecilia Kemp of Norwalk for Lotus Flower. The winning photograph, Waterfall, which will be hung permanently in Easton Town Hall, was taken by Easton resident Dara Ghavami.

Honorable Mention in the Youth category was given Olivia Fassman of Redding for her photograph Crisp. Lily Condosta, also of Redding, was awarded the second-place ribbon for Windy Fall Day. A Gallop of Love, taken by Elizabeth Adriani of Easton, won the blue ribbon, and will also hang on permanent display in Easton Town Hall.

Cleo Sonneborn and Sheila Weaver, co-chairs, on behalf of the Easton Arts Council, said they thank all the participants and volunteers and look forward to receiving a brand-new batch of entries next year, in November.

They encourage area residents to start taking photographs now.