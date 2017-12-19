Easton Courier

Easton cruiser stuffed with toys for kids in need

By Nancy Doniger on December 19, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Regional, Town Government · 0 Comments

A group picture at the end of the event. From left, Sgt. Jonathan Arnold, police Cadet Lillian Winters, police Cadet Benny Viselli, dispatcher Tara Candee, Mackenzie Ceccarelli, Gabriella Arnold, dispatcher Matthew Caldwell, Officer Tamra French, and K-9 TJ.

The Easton Police Department wanted to brighten the holidays for area kids whose families are struggling to make ends meet and invited the community to help. 

Police personnel set up bins in the department lobby for a couple of weeks prior to the final collection day of Dec. 10. People could drop off unwrapped toys at any time or take them to the library parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The season’s first snowfall a day earlier did not discourage residents from stopping by to drop off toys. If anything, that contributed to the community spirit.

“Donations came in steadily throughout the day, and police personnel were able to completely fill two SUVs,” dispatcher Tara Candee said. “The response was great. We were out there for six hours and it was pretty steady. Even with the weather, people came all day.”

Candee ran the event, which was a first for the Easton Police Department.

Based on the enthusiastic response, the police would like to hold the Stuff-a-Cruiser drive again next year in what they hope will become an annual tradition, she said.

“Everything was dropped off yesterday to the Greater Bridgeport Toys for Tots,” Candee said Dec. 12. “The coordinator told me the donations go out as soon as they come in there.”

The drive benefits the Greater Bridgeport Toys for Tots, covering the towns of Bridgeport, Easton, Monroe, Trumbull, and Shelton.

“I enjoyed it and thought it was a great way to get the community involved,” Candee said. “People said they look every year for a place to donate toys. Families came with their kids and put the toys in the cruiser. The police cadets were out there with us. It was a lot of fun.”

View of the back of one of the fully stuffed police cruisers.

View of the back of one of the fully stuffed Easton cruisers.

