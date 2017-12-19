Easton police log: Pack of coyotes, computer scam, phony arrest warrants

The Easton Police Department responded to 154 calls from Dec. 11 to 17.

Pack of coyotes

A Flat Rock Road resident called police Dec. 11 to report that a pack of coyotes might have killed a small dog or animal in the area between her neighbor’s house and Helen Keller Middle School. The caller wanted the incident on file in the event that one of her neighbors called to report a dog missing, police said.

Computer scam

A resident called police Dec. 12 after receiving multiple calls from phone number 615-789-5666 in which a man stated the resident’s computer has an issue that needs to be fixed. No personal information was given, but the caller wanted the incident on file as a matter of record, police said.

Phony arrest warrants

A resident called police on Dec. 13 after receiving four phone calls on her cell phone from an automated system stating she has warrants for her arrest. The resident did not speak to anyone and did not call the number back. The resident wanted the incident on file as a matter of record, police said.

Items dumped

Police on Dec. 14 received a report of items dumped across from 48 Far Horizons Drive. A bag of used toys/clothes, a disassembled basketball hoop, a lawn chair, a satellite TV dish, a patio umbrella, and a rug were dumped on the side of the road, police said.

The responding officer said nothing identifiable was found. The items were removed.

PRAWN arrest

The Bridgeport Police Department served an Easton Police Department PRAWN (paperless re-arrest warrant network) Dec. 14 on Elio Figueroa, 27, of 28 Ohio Avenue, Bridgeport.

Figueroa was issued a misdemeanor summons in February for operating a motor vehicle under suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

When he failed to appear in court, a warrant for his arrest was issued on May 5 with an additional charge of second-degree failure to appear in court.

At the time, the Stratford Police Department held two warrants for his arrest as well, police said.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 154

Accident — 3

Aided/EMS — 6

Alarm — 16

Animal control — 8

Assist other department — 3

Fire call — 3

Motor vehicle stop — 16

Suspicious motor vehicle — 10

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious activity — 1

Criminal arrest — 0

Motor vehicle summons — 0

Motor vehicle clear/no action — 0

Infraction (MV/accident) — 1

Written warning (motor vehicle stop/accident) — 15

Verbal warning (motor vehicle stop/accident) — 2