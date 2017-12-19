Easton Courier

Snowflake Festival kicks off at Discovery Museum

By HAN Network on December 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Discovery Museum’s Snowflake Festival kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 10-4, at the museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 30. Each day will feature live science demonstrations, special activities, make-and-takes, planetarium shows, and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 10-4

Wild Weather & Snowflake Festival kickoff!

  • Every child receives a pair of snowflake light-viewing glasses (while supplies last)
  • Snowflake making
  • Frozen Fun Demonstration with Ms. Michelle (11:30 and 1:30)
  • Snowman Probability Maker Challenge

Thursday, Dec. 28, 10-4

Make Some Noise!

  • Den-Den Making — see how many sounds your Den-Den can make
  • Sound Demonstration with Ms. Michelle (11:30 and 1:30)

Friday, Dec. 29, 10-4

Countdown to New Year’s Celebration!

  • “Ball Drop” Parachute Maker Challenge
  • Just Like Magic Demonstration with Michelle the Marvelous-Magnificent! (11:30 and 1:30)
  • Egg Drop” Demonstration (noon and 2:30)

Saturday, Dec. 30, 10-4

Snowball Fiiiiiiiiight!!!

  • Marshmallow “snowball” launchers — see how far your snowball will go!
  • Don’t Try This at Home Demonstration (11:30 and 1:30)

