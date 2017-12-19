CT Audubon Society offers Junior Animal Care Keepers class

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street offers a six-week Junior Animal Care Keepers class for students in grades 6 and 7, Tuesdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 13, from 3:30-5 p.m.

The Junior Animal Care Keepers class allows students to go behind the scenes at The Connecticut Audubon Society and experience direct interaction with their resident animals. The program provides students the chance to study, and care for, the non-releasable animals who call the Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield their home.

As part of a hands-on class working with CAS staff, students learn how to create and maintain healthy living environments for animals. They will take on care and feeding responsibilities while receiving an overview of our live animal collection which includes birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. From glamorous to gross, the class learns about animal husbandry care and individual diets while cleaning cages and tanks, and preparing and offering food.

Program fee for the six-week series is: CAS members: $60/person; non-members: $80/person. Proceeds support The Connecticut Audubon Society’s conservation and environmental education programs.

Advance registration is required and space is limited. Call 203-259-6305 ext. 109, or visit www.ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for more information about this class and all of winter programs and special events at the Center at Fairfield.