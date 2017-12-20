Region 9 school board elects officers

What will the Region 9 school district look like a decade from now? Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran recently gave the regional Board of Education a glimpse at the district’s demographic future.

McMorran described the current dip in high school enrollment as “the end of a wave.” He told the board at its Dec. 14 meeting that projections show a continued increase in elementary-age students, the middle-school population leveling, and declining enrollment at Joel Barlow High School ending by the mid-2020s.

“Joel Barlow enrollment reached its high-water mark in 2013-14, at 1,068 students, and today it is 894,” he said. The enrollment projections are the work of Dr. Peter Prowda, a consultant/statistician who advises a host of Connecticut school districts. Similar studies from the New England School Development Council (NESDC) parallel Prowda’s findings.

Prowda expects Barlow enrollment to bottom out at just under 700 students by 2024 and to resume an upward trend in the years to follow. “This reflects the overall demographics for the region,” McMorran said.

While many educators consider an ideal-sized high school to be between 600 and 900 students, the challenge for Region 9 will be to adapt to that smaller student body without unduly trimming programs and courses. Viable solutions include offering some electives in alternate years, as well as increased use of technology-based e-learning for such subjects as languages.

Here and now

Dr. Gina Pin, assistant superintendent and head of school, followed with a focus on two current concerns: what Joel Barlow High School does to equip students with emotional intelligence, and the results of this year’s PSAT.

She said that for high schoolers, emotional intelligence is a key part of both learning and health.

“Student wellness has always been a goal at Barlow in some iteration, at least for the time that I’ve been here,” Pin said. “We strongly believe that we can have a rigorous academic experience — and address the social and emotional needs of the child.”

The term “emotional intelligence” describes an ability to monitor one’s own feelings and those of others, and to use this information to guide thinking and action. Kids who display high levels of emotional intelligence are said to possess the skills to become well-functioning adults.

As they do so, having a strong “EQ” gives a student a greater ability to resist unsavory social or peer pressures. Two trends — social media and vaping — have had the largest impact on the day-to-day operations of Barlow’s staff.

Just for starters, smartphones have become ubiquitous among practically all high schools, and so has student use of Facebook, Instagram and other social media services, as well as texting.

In recent years, social media’s prevalence has begun to create disruption within schools, forcing teachers and administrators to intervene.

“Sometimes, minor disruptions can become big issues,” Pin noted. “If it rises to the level of interference in our school day, we have to take action.”

One ill-advised post recently affected 38 students in total — all of whom were interviewed by school administrators. “It might begin off campus — but social media can create effects that spread throughout the student body,” she said.

Vaping concerns

While social media might be more pervasive, the growing use of vaping devices has resulted in calls to action by students, parents, administrators, and board members alike.

“This is the strategic return of marketing nicotine to our kids, the same as 25 years ago,” said McMorran. The growth of vaping has led to calls for increased security on campus and even the installation of technological devices that claim to create “vaping alerts.” However, such technology can be quite expensive and is still relatively unproven.

Pin said that because vaping involves nicotine, anti-vaping measures are implemented as part of Barlow’s tobacco ban. And administrators don’t need to just catch students in the act of vaping. Being caught with vaping equipment is grounds for discipline as well.

The challenge is that newly developed systems are tiny: They’re deliberately designed to enable students to foil authorities. In addition, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has been found in some vaping substances; it is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

“And some of the vials we’ve discovered have come from overseas [where they aren’t labeled for content],” said Pin. “Students don’t even know what they are putting into their bodies.”

“We have heard that there are students afraid to go into the bathrooms because of all the vaping going on,” board member Paul Coppinger said. “Can we get monitors in the bathrooms? How else are you going to stop it?”

Pin said that bathroom monitors are already a constant presence at school dances and other events, and that the school staff does a big sweep of the restrooms during break periods.

Pin also dissected the PSAT scores that recently came in for members of Barlow’s junior class. About one-third of them scored in the 1100 range, but the school also saw significant growth in scores posted at the top end of the PSAT scale.

“We’re encouraged by data that show students who take the PSAT in their sophomore year are able to boost their scores a year later,” said Pin.

Officers elected

Among other key business, the board named Mike D’Agostino its board chairperson for the upcoming year, and Coppinger, vice chairperson. Their election took place during the busy meeting.

D’Agostino and Coppinger had served as the board’s vice chairperson and treasurer, respectively, for last year. Todd Johnston was named treasurer, and Christopher Hocker was named secretary.

In addition, the board voted to table any audit measures until the completion of an audit currently being conducted of Redding schools. It is expected to be complete in January.

Finally, Pin noted that among state budgeting cuts was a zeroing out of funding for the district’s successful Teacher Education and Mentoring (TEAM) program. Because it is nonetheless mandated by the state, the district will bear the cost in next year’s budget.