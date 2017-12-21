Christmas Eve services at Jesse Lee and Congregational churches

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church invites the community to celebrate Christmas Eve. Anyone who wishes to share in the joy and hope of the season by worshiping with Jesse Lee parishioners is welcome.

There will be two services on Sunday, Dec. 24. The first service will be held at 10 a.m. as the final service of Advent. A Holy Communion and candle-lighting service will take place at 10 p.m., with special Christmas music.

Church organist Joe Swindon will perform a concert of holiday music at both the morning and evening services on Christmas Eve, starting at 9:30 a.m and 9:30 p.m.

The church is located at 25 Flat Rock Road.

Congregational Church of Easton

Looking for a place to inspire hope, joy, love and peace as you prepare for Christmas? The Congregational Church of Easton invites the community to join them for Christmas Eve services and hear the story of the birth of Christ, sing some carols and hear words of encouragement and hope for tomorrow.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service in the church sanctuary on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m at 336 Westport Road. The church is at the corner of Westport and Center roads.