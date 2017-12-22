Knitting compassion in a war-torn world

Putting on a wool hat to keep warm is something teenagers in New England don’t think twice about.

But 10th graders in Barbie Powell’s world geography class at Joel Barlow High School have a new sense of the importance of a warm hat to people living in refugee camps.

They’ve just finished a hat and mitten drive in connection with their study of Syria and the Middle East, and they’ll send the 264 hats, mitten pairs and scarves they’ve collected to Syrian refugees struggling to survive.

Temperatures can dip to the low 30s in that part of the world in January and February.

Nicole Angelescu is one of three students who learned how to knit during the hat and mitten drive.

“Something as simple as a hat helps out a lot of people, even though we take it for granted,” Nicole said.

She said she had “a general idea” of the Syrian situation, but learned a lot more during Powell’s course.

“I think the students have benefited by learning about a humanitarian crisis and the struggle for survival that exists in many parts of the world,” Powell said. “Their empathy has grown, and they realize that everyone can take small steps to contribute to a happier, healthier and more peaceful world.”

The students learned about current affairs in the Middle East, focusing on Syria, ISIS, the refugee crisis, dictatorship, and religious sectarianism.

There are 5.1 million refugees in Syria, Powell said, which is the same number of people who live in Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.

“You can do little things to help someone out,” she said. “The human condition is not great in some places. Let’s help them keep warm with a small holiday gift. This is about survival.

“We’ve got to burst our bubble,” she said, referring to teenagers fortunate enough to live in Fairfield County. “They might think the world is like this. We decided to do something small to help the people who are suffering — a small drop in the bucket of good.”

The students in Powell’s class collected new, gently used and hand-knit hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves, and other members of the school community put their donated items in a collection box in the lobby.

Powell’s students made public awareness posters and displayed them around the school. The collection ran from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14, and the items were distributed to the refugees through an organization called “Hats and More for War-Torn Syria.”

“I think it was a wonderful idea,” said 10th grader Liam Drury. “We’re learning about how bad the conditions are and how hard it is for people to get something so simple as a hat.”

Nicole said the project had other benefits for her.

“I don’t do volunteer work as often as I want to,” she said. “This is one way into it.”

Tenth grader Madigan Stricter, who has done mission work in New Orleans through her church, also learned how to knit during the hat and mitten drive.

“I knitted during my study halls,” she said, and she explained the project to students who asked about it.

“It was a way to spread awareness,” she said.

Her classmate Elizabeth Herman knit a scarf for the refugees.

“I had my grandma re-teach me how to knit,” Elizabeth said. “I think it was really fun. It connected the real world with what we were learning.”