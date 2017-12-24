OPINION: Celebrating love and compassion

Sometimes we forget what the holidays are really about. Today, there is so much stress at the holidays. There are more cars on the roads, cards to write, decorations to put up, gifts to buy, and visits from family you haven’t seen in a year.
With this comes long lines of waiting, bills and aggravation. Somehow the true meaning of the holidays seems to get lost for so many people.
There doesn’t have to be added pressures with this holiday. This was not the original intention. Christmas was first celebrated as a Christian holiday in the fourth century A.D. Christmas became the celebration not only of the birth of Christ but also of the light of God among humanity.
Soon afterward, Christians established a tradition of advent or a time of preparation for four weeks leading up to Christmas. These weeks focused on the themes of hope, peace, joy, and love, which is what the holidays are really about.
Sometimes it helps to remember that it is not about the gifts we give or receive; it is not about the cards we remembered to send or not, but rather it is about living into the light of God.
It is about honoring the love and compassion that Jesus came to represent in this world. It is about taking the time to care for someone else. It is about reaching out to those in need.
We need to remember that the only thing that is truly expected of any of us in this season or in life is to care about our fellow human beings. We each received a gift on the day that Christ was born, and during Christmas, we are being reminded that we are asked to be gifts to the world around us.
Emulate the message of the Christmas season all year long. Live into the hope of the prospects of a better world; enact the love and peace you want to see, and let yourselves feel the joy of time spent with family and loved ones.
Christmas should be something that we carry in our hearts throughout the entire year. It should be a way of life. The spirit of Christmas is always about celebrating love and creating a better place for the next generation to grow up in.
It is about coming together, no matter our backgrounds, and appreciating one another. This time of year is about putting divisiveness on the back burner and seeing each other equally and empathetically. This is the time of year when we think about helping others, but Christmas should also be a reminder that we should be striving to help one another every single day of the year.
So with this I pray that the peace that passes all understanding be with each of you the whole year long. Live your lives to make this world a better place for future generations.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
The Congregational Church of Easton lights up the intersection of Westport and Center roads. — Nancy Doniger archive photo
OPINION: Celebrating love and compassion
By Rev. Amanda Ostrove, Congregational Church of Easton on December 24, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Religion · 0 Comments
