EDITORIAL: Stepping up to protect Mother Earth

Connecticut’s lawmakers removed $5 million for open space acquisition from the state’s 2017-18 budget.

In the face of federal and state budget cuts and the loosening of environmental policies, it’s up to local groups like Aspetuck Land Trust and its 1,000-plus members to “drive the bus” of local land conservation to preserve more land.

The land trust is asking community members to help by increasing their gifts by Dec. 31 or by becoming a first-time member.

To sweeten the deal, the land trust is offering a denim cap to the first 50 current or new members who make a donation.

New Aspetuck Land Trust members will receive a four-town hiking map, membership decal and members-only access to the trust’s blueberry patch.

Local organizations and activists must play a bigger role in protecting the environment because of Trump-era policy changes in Washington.

That was the message former state Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Daniel Esty delivered at an Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) gathering on Nov. 15.

Describing it as “an incredibly challenging moment” for environmentalists, Esty said people volunteering their time and donating money at the local level “does make a difference.”

Climate change is real, it’s here, and it’s happening at an alarming pace.

Everyone needs to step up and do all they can to support groups like the Aspetuck Land Trust in protecting the environment for everyone alive today and for future generations.

Visit aspetucklandtrust.org to learn more and to donate.