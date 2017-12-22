Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Please note the library’s new hours: Monday, 10 to 6 Tuesday, 10 to 6, Wednesday, 10 to 6, Thursday, 10 to 8, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Dec. 25

CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our Digital Library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, to Saturday, Dec. 30

The library will be open but there will be no regular children’s programs this week, including Toddler Be-Bop, Preschool Story Time, Baby’s First Story Time and Tail Waggin’ Tutors. These programs will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.