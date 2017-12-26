Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Beginner and Intermediate Yoga

Tuesdays, Jan. 9 to March 13, 7 to 8 p.m., ages 18+, 10 sessions, $150/members; $170/non-members.

Body Sculpting

Tuesdays, Jan. 9 to April 10, 6 to 6:50 p.m., ages 16+, 14 sessions, $210/members; $250/non-members.

Teen Rock Climbing

Tuesdays, Dec. 19 to Jan. 23, 3:15 to 4 p.m., five sessions, ages 8 to 13, $90/members, $100/non-members.

Holiday Break Trips for Teens

Trips run from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 for ages 10 to 15 years old, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule: Tuesday: Sky Zone Trampoline Park; Wednesday: On Track Karting Trip; Thursday: “IT” Adventure Ropes Course, all $75/members, $85/non-members; Friday: I Fly Indoor Skydiving, $100/members, $125/non-members.

Holiday Vacation Camp Days

Camp runs from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 5 to 14 at ECC, $60/members, $75/non-members.